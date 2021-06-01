REC Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,145.61 crore, up 16.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,145.61 crore in March 2021 up 16.66% from Rs. 7,839.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,069.63 crore in March 2021 up 375% from Rs. 435.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,136.56 crore in March 2021 up 44.18% from Rs. 5,643.18 crore in March 2020.

REC EPS has increased to Rs. 10.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2020.

REC shares closed at 145.90 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.78% returns over the last 6 months and 55.46% over the last 12 months.