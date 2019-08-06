REC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6,986.19 crore, up 21.74% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6,971.95
|6,550.36
|5,668.82
|Other Operating Income
|14.24
|121.45
|69.77
|Total Income From Operations
|6,986.19
|6,671.81
|5,738.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.86
|46.47
|43.18
|Depreciation
|2.09
|2.03
|1.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|262.67
|841.97
|535.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,671.57
|5,781.34
|5,158.47
|Other Income
|3.00
|14.09
|580.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,674.57
|5,795.43
|5,738.89
|Interest
|4,572.57
|4,161.13
|3,628.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,102.00
|1,634.30
|2,110.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,102.00
|1,634.30
|2,110.84
|Tax
|600.66
|378.17
|642.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,501.34
|1,256.13
|1,468.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,501.34
|1,256.13
|1,468.70
|Equity Share Capital
|1,974.92
|1,974.92
|1,974.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|32,328.02
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.60
|6.36
|7.44
|Diluted EPS
|7.60
|6.36
|7.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.60
|6.36
|7.44
|Diluted EPS
|7.60
|6.36
|7.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited