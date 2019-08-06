REC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6,986.19 crore, up 21.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,986.19 crore in June 2019 up 21.74% from Rs. 5,738.59 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,501.34 crore in June 2019 up 2.22% from Rs. 1,468.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,676.66 crore in June 2019 up 16.31% from Rs. 5,740.48 crore in June 2018.

REC EPS has increased to Rs. 7.60 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.44 in June 2018.

REC shares closed at 133.60 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.38% returns over the last 6 months and 15.37% over the last 12 months.