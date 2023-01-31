English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: Markets live: Firm Jan for metals?
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    REC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,694.89 crore, down 3.12% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for REC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,694.89 crore in December 2022 down 3.12% from Rs. 10,006.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,878.08 crore in December 2022 up 3.8% from Rs. 2,772.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,700.02 crore in December 2022 up 7.71% from Rs. 9,005.49 crore in December 2021.

    REC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,779.629,688.299,709.95
    Other Operating Income-84.73251.71296.94
    Total Income From Operations9,694.899,940.0010,006.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.2329.9940.91
    Depreciation6.105.855.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-293.82223.88819.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses255.28531.13173.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,677.109,149.158,968.37
    Other Income16.828.5532.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,693.929,157.709,000.42
    Interest6,134.965,728.675,548.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,558.963,429.033,451.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,558.963,429.033,451.70
    Tax680.88700.65679.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,878.082,728.382,772.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,878.082,728.382,772.65
    Equity Share Capital2,633.222,633.221,974.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9310.3614.04
    Diluted EPS10.9310.3614.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.9310.3614.04
    Diluted EPS10.9310.3614.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited