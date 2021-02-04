REC Q3 profit surges 35% to Rs 2,258 crore

State-owned REC on Thursday posted over 35 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,257.96 crore for December quarter 2020-21 on the back of higher revenues.

The net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 1,666.81 crore, REC said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 9,089.46 crore in the quarter from Rs 7,716.72 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's main business is to provide finance to the power sector.

It said that the company does not see any significant impact of the pandemic on its operations.

"Considering the resurgence in business and commercial activity leading to increase in power demand and generation and other mitigating factors including REC's liquidity position and access to diverse sources of funds, there are no reasons to believe that the current crisis will have any significant impact on the company's ability to maintain its operations, including the going concern assessment," REC said.