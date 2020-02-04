REC posts 30% jump in net profit at Rs 1,667cr in Q3

Shadow banking firm REC Ltd on Tuesday posted around 30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,666.81 crore in the December 2019 quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 1,284 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to a BSE filing.

The company's consolidated total income rose to Rs 7,533.80 crore in the third quarter, compared with Rs 6,626.74 crore a year ago.

The firm also said its board of directors in the meeting on February 4, 2020, declared and approved payment of interim dividend at the rate of Rs 11 per equity share of Rs 10 for 2019-20.

The record date for the interim dividend is February 12. It shall be paid or dispatched on February 24 to shareholders.