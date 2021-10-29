MARKET NEWS

Earnings

REC net up 23% to Rs 2,692 crore in September quarter; announces Rs 2.50/share interim dividend

Total income rose to Rs 10,056.53 crore in the quarter as against Rs 8,822.10 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
October 29, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST
State-owned REC Ltd on Friday posted a nearly 23 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 2,692.27 crore for the September quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The power sector NBFC had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,197.14 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 10,056.53 crore in the quarter as against Rs 8,822.10 crore in the year-ago period.

The board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each for 2021-22.

The record date for the interim dividend is Friday, November 12, 2021 and it be paid/dispatched on Thursday, November 25, 2021, it added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #dividend #REC Ltd #Results
first published: Oct 29, 2021 06:36 pm

