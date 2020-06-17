App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

REC net profit drops 62% to Rs 474 crore in March quarter

Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 7,903.56 crore from Rs 6,663.83 crore a year earlier.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run non-banking lender REC on Wednesday posted a 62 percent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 474 crore in the January-March quarter. Its net profit was Rs 1,252.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, a BSE filing said.

Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 7,903.56 crore from Rs 6,663.83 crore a year earlier.

For the entire fiscal (2019-20), its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 4,972.27 crore, compared with Rs 5,741.38 crore in 2018-19.

Close
Total income for the fiscal was Rs 30,007.05 crore as against Rs 25,431.33 crore in 2018-19.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:34 pm

tags #Business #REC #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 56% COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are migrant workers

Coronavirus pandemic | 56% COVID-19 cases in West Bengal are migrant workers

Robots keep houses clean in times of COVID-19

Robots keep houses clean in times of COVID-19

The pub and the pandemic - Regulars, suppliers, owner adrift in lockdown

The pub and the pandemic - Regulars, suppliers, owner adrift in lockdown

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.