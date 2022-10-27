 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
REC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,955.99 crore, down 0.92% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for REC are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,955.99 crore in September 2022 down 0.92% from Rs. 10,048.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,732.12 crore in September 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 2,692.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,169.73 crore in September 2022 up 2.86% from Rs. 8,914.37 crore in September 2021.

REC EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.63 in September 2021.

REC shares closed at 94.40 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.11% returns over the last 6 months and -15.27% over the last 12 months.

REC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,690.28 9,375.90 9,726.28
Other Operating Income 265.71 121.55 321.74
Total Income From Operations 9,955.99 9,497.45 10,048.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.70 81.16 47.20
Depreciation 5.91 5.95 4.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 219.13 508.00 1,111.70
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 538.44 585.39 -16.74
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9,155.81 8,316.95 8,901.14
Other Income 8.01 8.61 8.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9,163.82 8,325.56 8,909.65
Interest 5,727.58 5,375.59 5,562.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,436.24 2,949.97 3,347.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,436.24 2,949.97 3,347.60
Tax 704.12 495.81 642.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,732.12 2,454.16 2,705.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,732.12 2,454.16 2,705.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -12.86
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,732.12 2,454.16 2,692.27
Equity Share Capital 1,974.92 1,974.92 1,974.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.38 12.43 13.63
Diluted EPS 10.38 12.43 13.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.83 12.43 13.63
Diluted EPS 10.38 12.43 13.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
