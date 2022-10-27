REC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,955.99 crore, down 0.92% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,690.28
|9,375.90
|9,726.28
|Other Operating Income
|265.71
|121.55
|321.74
|Total Income From Operations
|9,955.99
|9,497.45
|10,048.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.70
|81.16
|47.20
|Depreciation
|5.91
|5.95
|4.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|219.13
|508.00
|1,111.70
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|538.44
|585.39
|-16.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,155.81
|8,316.95
|8,901.14
|Other Income
|8.01
|8.61
|8.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,163.82
|8,325.56
|8,909.65
|Interest
|5,727.58
|5,375.59
|5,562.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,436.24
|2,949.97
|3,347.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,436.24
|2,949.97
|3,347.60
|Tax
|704.12
|495.81
|642.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,732.12
|2,454.16
|2,705.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,732.12
|2,454.16
|2,705.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-12.86
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,732.12
|2,454.16
|2,692.27
|Equity Share Capital
|1,974.92
|1,974.92
|1,974.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.38
|12.43
|13.63
|Diluted EPS
|10.38
|12.43
|13.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.83
|12.43
|13.63
|Diluted EPS
|10.38
|12.43
|13.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited