Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

REC Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8,810.00 crore, up 17.82% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for REC are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,810.00 crore in September 2020 up 17.82% from Rs. 7,477.56 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,197.14 crore in September 2020 up 66.14% from Rs. 1,322.47 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,195.60 crore in September 2020 up 24.45% from Rs. 6,585.20 crore in September 2019.

REC EPS has increased to Rs. 11.14 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.70 in September 2019.

REC shares closed at 108.15 on November 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.20% returns over the last 6 months and -21.46% over the last 12 months.

REC
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations8,839.648,105.237,406.72
Other Operating Income-29.64341.4270.84
Total Income From Operations8,810.008,446.657,477.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.5235.0148.66
Depreciation2.642.802.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies794.54201.63--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses-209.56534.45849.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,180.867,672.766,576.10
Other Income12.101.436.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,192.967,674.196,582.29
Interest5,410.875,192.584,713.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,782.092,481.611,868.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,782.092,481.611,868.74
Tax587.19638.59544.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,194.901,843.021,324.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,194.901,843.021,324.51
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.242.28-2.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,197.141,845.301,322.47
Equity Share Capital1,974.921,974.921,974.92
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.149.346.70
Diluted EPS11.149.346.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.149.346.70
Diluted EPS11.149.346.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #REC #Results

