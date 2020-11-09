REC Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8,810.00 crore, up 17.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,810.00 crore in September 2020 up 17.82% from Rs. 7,477.56 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,197.14 crore in September 2020 up 66.14% from Rs. 1,322.47 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,195.60 crore in September 2020 up 24.45% from Rs. 6,585.20 crore in September 2019.

REC EPS has increased to Rs. 11.14 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.70 in September 2019.

REC shares closed at 108.15 on November 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.20% returns over the last 6 months and -21.46% over the last 12 months.