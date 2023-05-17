REC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,243.06 crore, up 6.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,243.06 crore in March 2023 up 6.33% from Rs. 9,633.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,065.37 crore in March 2023 up 33.2% from Rs. 2,301.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,403.73 crore in March 2023 up 26.63% from Rs. 8,215.88 crore in March 2022.

REC EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.65 in March 2022.

REC shares closed at 132.65 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.25% returns over the last 6 months and 48.88% over the last 12 months.