REC Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9,631.61 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,631.61 crore in June 2021 up 14.03% from Rs. 8,446.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,268.16 crore in June 2021 up 22.92% from Rs. 1,845.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,376.68 crore in June 2021 up 9.11% from Rs. 7,676.99 crore in June 2020.

REC EPS has increased to Rs. 11.49 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.34 in June 2020.

REC shares closed at 155.10 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.08% returns over the last 6 months and 52.88% over the last 12 months.