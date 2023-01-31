REC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,781.76 crore, down 2.54% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9,781.71
|9,690.28
|9,712.01
|Other Operating Income
|0.05
|265.71
|325.04
|Total Income From Operations
|9,781.76
|9,955.99
|10,037.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.00
|36.70
|46.04
|Depreciation
|6.12
|5.91
|5.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-275.18
|219.13
|815.02
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|263.36
|538.44
|204.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,730.46
|9,155.81
|8,966.10
|Other Income
|13.71
|8.01
|33.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,744.17
|9,163.82
|8,999.47
|Interest
|6,133.94
|5,727.58
|5,547.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,610.23
|3,436.24
|3,451.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,610.23
|3,436.24
|3,451.60
|Tax
|694.90
|704.12
|678.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,915.33
|2,732.12
|2,773.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,915.33
|2,732.12
|2,773.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,915.33
|2,732.12
|2,773.44
|Equity Share Capital
|2,633.22
|2,633.22
|1,974.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.07
|10.38
|14.04
|Diluted EPS
|11.07
|10.38
|14.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|11.07
|10.38
|14.04
|Diluted EPS
|11.07
|10.38
|14.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited