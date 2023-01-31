English
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    REC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,781.76 crore, down 2.54% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for REC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,781.76 crore in December 2022 down 2.54% from Rs. 10,037.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,915.33 crore in December 2022 up 5.12% from Rs. 2,773.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,750.29 crore in December 2022 up 8.28% from Rs. 9,004.61 crore in December 2021.

    REC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,781.719,690.289,712.01
    Other Operating Income0.05265.71325.04
    Total Income From Operations9,781.769,955.9910,037.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.0036.7046.04
    Depreciation6.125.915.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-275.18219.13815.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses263.36538.44204.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,730.469,155.818,966.10
    Other Income13.718.0133.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,744.179,163.828,999.47
    Interest6,133.945,727.585,547.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,610.233,436.243,451.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,610.233,436.243,451.60
    Tax694.90704.12678.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,915.332,732.122,773.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,915.332,732.122,773.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,915.332,732.122,773.44
    Equity Share Capital2,633.222,633.221,974.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0710.3814.04
    Diluted EPS11.0710.3814.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0710.3814.04
    Diluted EPS11.0710.3814.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
