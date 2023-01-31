REC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,781.76 crore, down 2.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,781.76 crore in December 2022 down 2.54% from Rs. 10,037.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,915.33 crore in December 2022 up 5.12% from Rs. 2,773.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,750.29 crore in December 2022 up 8.28% from Rs. 9,004.61 crore in December 2021.

REC EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.04 in December 2021.

Read More