REC Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10,037.05 crore, up 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,037.05 crore in December 2021 up 10.48% from Rs. 9,084.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,773.44 crore in December 2021 up 22.83% from Rs. 2,257.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,004.61 crore in December 2021 up 8.94% from Rs. 8,265.36 crore in December 2020.

REC EPS has increased to Rs. 14.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.44 in December 2020.

REC shares closed at 140.60 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.58% returns over the last 6 months and -5.26% over the last 12 months.