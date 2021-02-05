REC Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9,084.57 crore, up 17.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,084.57 crore in December 2020 up 17.79% from Rs. 7,712.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,257.96 crore in December 2020 up 35.47% from Rs. 1,666.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,265.36 crore in December 2020 up 15.56% from Rs. 7,152.41 crore in December 2019.

REC EPS has increased to Rs. 11.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.44 in December 2019.

REC shares closed at 152.20 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.90% returns over the last 6 months and 6.99% over the last 12 months.