REC Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7,712.75 crore, up 39.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,712.75 crore in December 2019 up 39.37% from Rs. 5,533.98 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,666.81 crore in December 2019 up 29.81% from Rs. 1,284.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,152.41 crore in December 2019 up 20.85% from Rs. 5,918.31 crore in December 2018.

REC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.44 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.50 in December 2018.

REC shares closed at 152.70 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.29% returns over the last 6 months and 28.21% over the last 12 months.