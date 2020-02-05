REC Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7,712.75 crore, up 26.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,712.75 crore in December 2019 up 26.35% from Rs. 6,104.44 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,666.81 crore in December 2019 up 29.81% from Rs. 1,284.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,152.41 crore in December 2019 up 20.85% from Rs. 5,918.31 crore in December 2018.

REC EPS has increased to Rs. 8.44 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

REC shares closed at 142.25 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and 17.27% over the last 12 months.