    Realty firm TARC posts Rs 1.52 cr profit in Q4; revenue jumps 3-fold to Rs 135.53 cr

    During the full 2022-23 fiscal, TARC posted a net profit of Rs 20.36 crore against a net loss of Rs 232.75 crore in FY22.

    PTI
    May 31, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST
    On the operational front, the Delhi-based realty firm achieved sales bookings of Rs 520 crore in the last fiscal against a target of Rs 400 crore.

    Realty firm TARC Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.52 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. Its net loss stood at Rs 242.74 in the year-ago period.

    Its total income rose to Rs 135.53 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 42.43 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing. During the full 2022-23 fiscal, TARC posted a net profit of Rs 20.36 crore against a net loss of Rs 232.75 crore in FY22.

    The total income rose to Rs 374.66 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 300.68 crore in 2021-22. On the operational front, the Delhi-based realty firm achieved sales bookings of Rs 520 crore in the last fiscal against a target of Rs 400 crore.

    The company is developing many projects in the Delhi-NCR market.

    first published: May 31, 2023 06:32 pm