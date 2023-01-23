Realty firm Puravankara Q3 sales bookings up 20% to Rs 796 crore; sales up 33pc in April-December to Rs 2100 crore

English
    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

    Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Monday reported a 20 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 796 crore for the quarter ended December, mainly on higher price realisation.

    In a regulatory filing, the Bengaluru-based company shared the operational update for the October-December period of 2022-23 financial year.

    Sales bookings stood at Rs 796 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal as against Rs 666 crore in the year-ago period. In terms of volumes, sales bookings rose 3 per cent to 1.02 million square feet from 0.99 million square feet.

    Price realisation increased to Rs 7,767 per square feet from Rs 6,727 per square feet.