Real Touch Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore, up 256.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.40 crore in September 2022 up 256.19% from Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 up 46.64% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2022 up 233.87% from Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2021.

Real Touch Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2021.

Real Touch Fin shares closed at 24.05 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.68% returns over the last 6 months and 106.44% over the last 12 months.