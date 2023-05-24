Real Touch Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, up 833.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in March 2023 up 833.33% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 up 442.71% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2023 up 2007.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Real Touch Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

Real Touch Fin shares closed at 43.97 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.14% returns over the last 6 months and 68.79% over the last 12 months.