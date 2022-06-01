Real Touch Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 23.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2022 down 23.91% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 66.33% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Real Touch Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2021.

Real Touch Fin shares closed at 21.70 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 70.20% returns over the last 6 months and 175.73% over the last 12 months.