Real Touch Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore, up 341.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.66 crore in June 2023 up 341.78% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 up 125.76% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2023 up 401.45% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022.

Real Touch Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

Real Touch Fin shares closed at 19.26 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.80% returns over the last 6 months and 34.22% over the last 12 months.