Real Touch Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 55.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2022 up 55.59% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 8.17% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 up 16.95% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021.

Real Touch Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2021.

Real Touch Fin shares closed at 14.84 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.14% returns over the last 6 months and 97.87% over the last 12 months.