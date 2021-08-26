Real Touch Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore, up 22.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.68 crore in June 2021 up 22.91% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021 up 24.92% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021 up 25.53% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2020.

Real Touch Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2020.

Real Touch Fin shares closed at 8.18 on August 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.51% returns over the last 6 months and -25.64% over the last 12 months.