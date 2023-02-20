Real Touch Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore, up 373.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Real Touch Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 3.15 crore in December 2022 up 373.17% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 up 131.2% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 up 349.18% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.
Real Touch Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.
|Real Touch Fin shares closed at 42.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 184.80% returns over the last 6 months and 54.56% over the last 12 months.
|Real Touch Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.95
|2.13
|0.67
|Other Operating Income
|0.20
|0.28
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.15
|2.40
|0.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.15
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.03
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.19
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.74
|2.04
|0.61
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.74
|2.04
|0.61
|Interest
|1.31
|1.17
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.42
|0.86
|0.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.42
|0.86
|0.61
|Tax
|0.37
|0.18
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.05
|0.68
|0.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.05
|0.68
|0.45
|Equity Share Capital
|12.69
|12.69
|12.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.83
|0.54
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.83
|0.54
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.83
|0.54
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.83
|0.54
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited