Real Touch Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 4.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in December 2021 up 4.67% from Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021 up 7.09% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021 up 7.02% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.

Real Touch Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2020.

Real Touch Fin shares closed at 28.75 on February 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 248.06% returns over the last 6 months and 228.57% over the last 12 months.