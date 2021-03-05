Real Touch Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, up 9.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in December 2020 up 9.18% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020 up 2.2% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020 up 5.56% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2019.

Real Touch Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2019.

Real Touch Fin shares closed at 7.15 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -29.63% returns over the last 6 months