RDB Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.10 crore, up 144.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.10 crore in March 2023 up 144.83% from Rs. 20.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 641.63% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2023 up 173.33% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

RDB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

RDB Realty shares closed at 43.33 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.36% returns over the last 6 months and 25.78% over the last 12 months.