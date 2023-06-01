English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RDB Realty Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.10 crore, up 144.83% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RDB Realty and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.10 crore in March 2023 up 144.83% from Rs. 20.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 641.63% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2023 up 173.33% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

    RDB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

    RDB Realty shares closed at 43.33 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.36% returns over the last 6 months and 25.78% over the last 12 months.

    RDB Realty and Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.1028.5020.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.1028.5020.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.6525.48129.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.150.50-110.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.270.24
    Depreciation0.010.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.310.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.971.910.85
    Other Income2.532.500.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.504.421.62
    Interest3.832.930.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.671.480.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.671.480.78
    Tax0.060.260.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.611.230.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.611.230.08
    Equity Share Capital17.2817.2817.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.710.05
    Diluted EPS0.350.710.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.710.05
    Diluted EPS0.350.710.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #RDB Realty #RDB Realty and Infrastructure #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am