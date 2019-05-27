RDB Realty Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore, up 126% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore in March 2019 up 126% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019 down 99.75% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019 up 48.94% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.

RDB Realty shares closed at 25.90 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -41.80% returns over the last 6 months and -41.73% over the last 12 months.