RDB Realty Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore, up 126% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RDB Realty and Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore in March 2019 up 126% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2019 down 99.75% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019 up 48.94% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.
RDB Realty shares closed at 25.90 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -41.80% returns over the last 6 months and -41.73% over the last 12 months.
|
|RDB Realty and Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.43
|8.15
|4.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.43
|8.15
|4.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.71
|-2.09
|-2.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.11
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.11
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.05
|9.59
|7.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.78
|0.43
|-0.68
|Other Income
|-1.20
|1.55
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|1.99
|-0.60
|Interest
|0.83
|0.79
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.25
|1.20
|-0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.25
|1.20
|-0.85
|Tax
|-0.46
|0.37
|-0.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.79
|0.83
|-0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.79
|0.83
|-0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|17.28
|17.28
|17.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.48
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.48
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|0.48
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|0.48
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited