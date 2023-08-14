RDB Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.10 crore, down 15.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.10 crore in June 2023 down 15.16% from Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 48.89% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in June 2023 up 128.7% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

RDB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2022.

RDB Realty shares closed at 49.58 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.03% returns over the last 6 months and 42.88% over the last 12 months.