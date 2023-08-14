English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RDB Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.10 crore, down 15.16% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RDB Realty and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.10 crore in June 2023 down 15.16% from Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 48.89% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in June 2023 up 128.7% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

    RDB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2022.

    RDB Realty shares closed at 49.58 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.03% returns over the last 6 months and 42.88% over the last 12 months.

    RDB Realty and Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.1050.1011.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.1050.1011.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.9329.659.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.1618.15-0.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.310.27
    Depreciation0.020.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.010.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.621.971.93
    Other Income3.622.530.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.244.502.28
    Interest3.883.831.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.360.670.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.360.670.91
    Tax0.340.060.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.020.610.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.020.610.68
    Equity Share Capital17.2817.2817.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.590.350.39
    Diluted EPS0.590.350.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.590.350.39
    Diluted EPS0.590.350.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #RDB Realty #RDB Realty and Infrastructure #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!