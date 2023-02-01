 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

RDB Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.50 crore, up 109.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RDB Realty and Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 28.50 crore in December 2022 up 109.54% from Rs. 13.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 39.35% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2022 up 252.38% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.
RDB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2021. RDB Realty shares closed at 39.35 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.38% returns over the last 6 months and 4.38% over the last 12 months.
RDB Realty and Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations28.5011.7913.60
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations28.5011.7913.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials25.4810.9831.49
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.50-1.93-19.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.270.290.17
Depreciation0.020.020.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.311.480.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.910.950.87
Other Income2.504.930.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.425.891.24
Interest2.933.550.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.482.341.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.482.341.13
Tax0.260.590.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.231.750.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.231.750.88
Equity Share Capital17.2817.2817.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.711.010.51
Diluted EPS0.711.010.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.711.010.51
Diluted EPS0.711.010.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #RDB Realty #RDB Realty and Infrastructure #Results
first published: Feb 1, 2023 11:22 pm