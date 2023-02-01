RDB Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.50 crore, up 109.54% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RDB Realty and Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 28.50 crore in December 2022 up 109.54% from Rs. 13.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 up 39.35% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2022 up 252.38% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.
RDB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2021.
|RDB Realty shares closed at 39.35 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.38% returns over the last 6 months and 4.38% over the last 12 months.
|RDB Realty and Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.50
|11.79
|13.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.50
|11.79
|13.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.48
|10.98
|31.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|-1.93
|-19.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.29
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|1.48
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.91
|0.95
|0.87
|Other Income
|2.50
|4.93
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.42
|5.89
|1.24
|Interest
|2.93
|3.55
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.48
|2.34
|1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.48
|2.34
|1.13
|Tax
|0.26
|0.59
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.23
|1.75
|0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.23
|1.75
|0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|17.28
|17.28
|17.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|1.01
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|1.01
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.71
|1.01
|0.51
|Diluted EPS
|0.71
|1.01
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited