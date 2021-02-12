RDB Realty Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.62 crore, up 46.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.62 crore in December 2020 up 46.32% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2020 up 122.02% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2020 up 157.32% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019.

RDB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2019.

RDB Realty shares closed at 16.60 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)