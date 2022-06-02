RDB Realty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.81 crore, up 35.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.81 crore in March 2022 up 35.4% from Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 154.55% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022 up 203.45% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

RDB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

RDB Realty shares closed at 32.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.59% returns over the last 6 months and 48.84% over the last 12 months.