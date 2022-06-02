English
    RDB Realty Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.81 crore, up 35.4% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RDB Realty and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.81 crore in March 2022 up 35.4% from Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 154.55% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2022 up 203.45% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

    RDB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

    RDB Realty shares closed at 32.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.59% returns over the last 6 months and 48.84% over the last 12 months.

    RDB Realty and Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.8115.2229.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.8115.2229.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.5738.8053.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-104.39-25.27-28.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.290.200.16
    Depreciation0.050.040.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.500.492.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.800.962.40
    Other Income-1.211.72-1.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.592.690.72
    Interest1.360.170.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.232.510.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.232.510.62
    Tax1.050.400.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.182.11-0.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.182.11-0.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.050.020.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.132.14-0.24
    Equity Share Capital17.2817.2817.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.73-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.080.73-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.73-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.080.73-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:33 pm
