RDB Realty Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore, up 77.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.03 crore in June 2022 up 77.6% from Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2022 up 28.25% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022 up 118.67% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2021.

RDB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2021.

RDB Realty shares closed at 35.60 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.56% returns over the last 6 months and -2.33% over the last 12 months.