RDB Realty Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore, up 27.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.33 crore in June 2021 up 27.18% from Rs. 5.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2021 up 26.28% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2021 up 0.61% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2020.

RDB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2020.

RDB Realty shares closed at 35.80 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)