    RDB Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.15 crore, up 111.18% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RDB Realty and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.15 crore in December 2022 up 111.18% from Rs. 15.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2022 up 88.76% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in December 2022 up 195.24% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.

    RDB Realty and Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.1516.1215.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.1516.1215.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.5612.2738.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.69-1.10-25.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.350.360.20
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.431.630.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.472.920.96
    Other Income2.554.891.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.027.812.69
    Interest3.003.770.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.014.042.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.014.042.51
    Tax0.970.490.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.043.542.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.043.542.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.040.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.043.582.14
    Equity Share Capital17.2817.2817.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.342.070.73
    Diluted EPS2.342.070.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.342.070.73
    Diluted EPS2.342.070.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited