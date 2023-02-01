RDB Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.15 crore, up 111.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.15 crore in December 2022 up 111.18% from Rs. 15.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2022 up 88.76% from Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.06 crore in December 2022 up 195.24% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.

RDB Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in December 2021.

