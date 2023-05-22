English
    RDB Rasayans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.01 crore, down 17.01% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RDB Rasayans are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.01 crore in March 2023 down 17.01% from Rs. 32.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 down 51.47% from Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2023 down 35.13% from Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2022.

    RDB Rasayans EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in March 2022.

    RDB Rasayans shares closed at 91.26 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.00% returns over the last 6 months and 10.82% over the last 12 months.

    RDB Rasayans
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.0123.6232.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.0123.6232.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.3616.8421.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.47--0.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.29-3.410.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.053.562.76
    Depreciation0.320.320.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.492.814.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.033.501.93
    Other Income3.284.323.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.307.825.25
    Interest0.010.020.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.297.805.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.297.805.19
    Tax0.912.040.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.385.764.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.385.764.90
    Equity Share Capital17.7117.7117.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.343.252.76
    Diluted EPS1.343.252.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.343.252.76
    Diluted EPS1.343.252.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 22, 2023