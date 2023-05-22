RDB Rasayans Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.01 crore, down 17.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.01 crore in March 2023 down 17.01% from Rs. 32.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2023 down 51.47% from Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2023 down 35.13% from Rs. 5.58 crore in March 2022.

RDB Rasayans EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in March 2022.

RDB Rasayans shares closed at 91.26 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.00% returns over the last 6 months and 10.82% over the last 12 months.