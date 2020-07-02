RDB Rasayans Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.06 crore, up 4.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.06 crore in March 2020 up 4.25% from Rs. 21.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in March 2020 up 4663.97% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in March 2020 up 980.65% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019.

RDB Rasayans EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2019.

RDB Rasayans shares closed at 38.20 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -1.55% returns over the last 6 months and 25.04% over the last 12 months.