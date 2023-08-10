English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RDB Rasayans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.18 crore, down 13.2% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RDB Rasayans are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.18 crore in June 2023 down 13.2% from Rs. 30.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in June 2023 down 25.24% from Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2023 down 27.61% from Rs. 12.75 crore in June 2022.

    RDB Rasayans EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.02 in June 2022.

    RDB Rasayans shares closed at 112.25 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.24% returns over the last 6 months and 25.21% over the last 12 months.

    RDB Rasayans
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.1827.0130.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.1827.0130.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.8716.3615.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.470.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.013.29-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.313.052.37
    Depreciation0.320.320.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.023.493.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.610.038.95
    Other Income3.293.283.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.913.3012.42
    Interest0.010.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.893.2912.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.893.2912.39
    Tax2.240.913.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.652.388.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.652.388.90
    Equity Share Capital17.7117.7117.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.761.345.02
    Diluted EPS3.761.345.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.761.345.02
    Diluted EPS3.761.345.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #RDB Rasayans #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!