RDB Rasayans Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.18 crore, down 13.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.18 crore in June 2023 down 13.2% from Rs. 30.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in June 2023 down 25.24% from Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2023 down 27.61% from Rs. 12.75 crore in June 2022.

RDB Rasayans EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.02 in June 2022.

RDB Rasayans shares closed at 112.25 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.24% returns over the last 6 months and 25.21% over the last 12 months.