RDB Rasayans Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.16 crore, up 4.96% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RDB Rasayans are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.16 crore in June 2022 up 4.96% from Rs. 28.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2022 up 48.7% from Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.75 crore in June 2022 up 48.43% from Rs. 8.59 crore in June 2021.

RDB Rasayans EPS has increased to Rs. 5.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in June 2021.

RDB Rasayans shares closed at 87.30 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -0.11% over the last 12 months.

RDB Rasayans
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.16 32.54 28.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.16 32.54 28.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.44 21.69 18.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.15 0.30 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.12 0.88 -0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.37 2.76 2.35
Depreciation 0.33 0.33 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.04 4.66 3.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.95 1.93 5.33
Other Income 3.47 3.33 2.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.42 5.25 8.29
Interest 0.03 0.06 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.39 5.19 8.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.39 5.19 8.19
Tax 3.49 0.29 2.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.90 4.90 5.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.90 4.90 5.99
Equity Share Capital 17.71 17.71 17.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.02 2.76 3.38
Diluted EPS 5.02 2.76 3.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.02 2.76 3.38
Diluted EPS 5.02 2.76 3.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #RDB Rasayans #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
