    RDB Rasayans Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.16 crore, up 4.96% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RDB Rasayans are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.16 crore in June 2022 up 4.96% from Rs. 28.74 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2022 up 48.7% from Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.75 crore in June 2022 up 48.43% from Rs. 8.59 crore in June 2021.

    RDB Rasayans EPS has increased to Rs. 5.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.38 in June 2021.

    Close

    RDB Rasayans shares closed at 87.30 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.46% returns over the last 6 months and -0.11% over the last 12 months.

    RDB Rasayans
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.1632.5428.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.1632.5428.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.4421.6918.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.150.300.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.120.88-0.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.372.762.35
    Depreciation0.330.330.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.044.663.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.951.935.33
    Other Income3.473.332.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.425.258.29
    Interest0.030.060.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.395.198.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.395.198.19
    Tax3.490.292.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.904.905.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.904.905.99
    Equity Share Capital17.7117.7117.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.022.763.38
    Diluted EPS5.022.763.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.022.763.38
    Diluted EPS5.022.763.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:00 am
