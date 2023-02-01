 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RDB Rasayans Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.62 crore, down 28.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RDB Rasayans are:Net Sales at Rs 23.62 crore in December 2022 down 28.37% from Rs. 32.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2022 down 13.31% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.14 crore in December 2022 up 0.49% from Rs. 8.10 crore in December 2021.
RDB Rasayans EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.75 in December 2021. RDB Rasayans shares closed at 96.75 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.28% returns over the last 6 months and -6.43% over the last 12 months.
RDB Rasayans
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations23.6228.5632.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23.6228.5632.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.8416.8822.04
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.41-0.06-0.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.562.492.90
Depreciation0.320.330.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.813.373.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.505.554.74
Other Income4.323.733.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.829.287.79
Interest0.020.040.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.809.247.74
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.809.247.74
Tax2.041.901.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.767.346.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.767.346.64
Equity Share Capital17.7117.7117.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.254.143.75
Diluted EPS3.254.143.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.254.143.75
Diluted EPS3.254.143.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

