RDB Rasayans Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22.58 crore, up 14.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.58 crore in December 2018 up 14.86% from Rs. 19.66 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.42 crore in December 2018 up 38.49% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2018 up 24.64% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2017.

RDB Rasayans EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2017.

RDB Rasayans shares closed at 46.15 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -45.22% returns over the last 6 months and -45.83% over the last 12 months.