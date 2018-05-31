App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

RCom reports widening of loss to Rs 6,883 cr in Q4

The company's total comprehensive loss stood at Rs 94 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Debt-laden telecom operator Reliance Communications today reported widening of its loss to Rs 6,883 crore in the three months ended March 2018, mainly due to impairment charges.

The company's total comprehensive loss stood at Rs 94 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the Anil Ambani-led firm declined to Rs 407 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 852 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

During the year ended March 31, 2018, the company has reported a loss of Rs 9,867 crore as against Rs 1,797 crore during the previous year.

 
First Published on May 31, 2018 08:10 am

tags #earnings #Q4 #Reliance Communications #Results

