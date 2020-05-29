App
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

RCF Q4 profit jumps nearly 3-fold at Rs 142 crore

Total income rose to Rs 2661.91 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 2297.94 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd (RCF) on Friday reported nearly a three fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 142.38 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 47.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 2661.91 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 2297.94 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the full 2019-20 fiscal year, RCF posted a net profit of Rs 207.13 crore as against Rs 132.92 crore in the previous year.

Total income also went up to Rs 9,826.6 crore last fiscal from Rs 8,967.46 crore in the 2018-19 financial year.

First Published on May 29, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #Business #Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd #Results

