App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

RCF Q3 net profit rises 70% on lower expense, tax refund

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 46.14 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2018-19, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) on Tuesday posted 70 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.42 crore for the third quarter this fiscal on lower expense and tax refund.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 46.14 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2018-19, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit rose, on a consolidated basis, mainly because of lower expenses and a tax refund of Rs 64.27 crore during the quarter.

Close

Net income declined to Rs 2,245.57 crore during October-December quarter of the 2019-20 from Rs 2,373.96 crore in the year-ago period.

related news

However, expenses remained lower at Rs 2,231.21 crore as against Rs 2,292.39 crore.

Shares of the company closed 0.22 per cent lower at Rs 45.10 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #Business #Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.