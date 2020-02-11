RCF Q3 net profit rises 70% on lower expense, tax refund

State-owned Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) on Tuesday posted 70 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 78.42 crore for the third quarter this fiscal on lower expense and tax refund.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 46.14 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2018-19, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit rose, on a consolidated basis, mainly because of lower expenses and a tax refund of Rs 64.27 crore during the quarter.

Net income declined to Rs 2,245.57 crore during October-December quarter of the 2019-20 from Rs 2,373.96 crore in the year-ago period.

However, expenses remained lower at Rs 2,231.21 crore as against Rs 2,292.39 crore.

Shares of the company closed 0.22 per cent lower at Rs 45.10 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.