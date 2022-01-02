RBL Bank's total deposits slide by 2.58% QoQ, stand at Rs 73,637 crore

Private lender RBL Bank, which is undergoing a leadership rejig, on January 2 reported a 2.58 percent decline in total deposits as compared to the previous quarter.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 73,637 crore as of December 31, which is lower than Rs 75,588 crore recorded as of September 30.

However, year-on-year (YoY), the bank has posted a 9.61 percent surge as the total deposits stood at Rs 67,184 crore on December 31, 2020.

"The total deposits of the bank as of December 24, 2021 was Rs 73,141 crore," RBL Bank noted in a regulatory filing. This disclosure assumes significance as, on December 25, the bank had made two major announcements - its long-term MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja proceeding on leave and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointing its chief general manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on RBL Bank's board.

RBL Bank, apart from releasing its provisional data on total depositors, also informed the stock exchanges that its current account and saving account (CASA) deposits stood at Rs 25,316 crore as of December 31, which marks a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) drop of 5.30 percent. As of September 30, the CASA stood at Rs 26,734 crore.

However, CASA has increased by 21.32 percent YoY as it was Rs 20,867 crore at the end of December 2020.

CASA ratio was 34.4 percent at the end of December 31, 2021, lower than 35.4 percent at the end of the September quarter. On December 31, 2020, it stood at 31.1 percent.

The bank's retail deposits and deposits from small business customers dropped 11.30 percent QoQ, down from Rs 31,421 crore on September 31 to Rs 27,871 on December 31. In the year-ago period, it stood at Rs 24,413 crore.

"The above information is provisional and being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which is subject to approval by the audit committee of the Board of Directors," the bank noted.